Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

The red-hot Boston Bruins will look to extend their winning streak to seven games and point streak to 20 games Sunday night when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Bruins, playing on the second half of a back-to-back, are coming off a thrilling victory over the Ottawa Senators. The incredible run has Boston four points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division.

As for the Penguins, they’re 8-3-2 in their last 13 games and in control of the Eastern Conference’s first wild-card spot.

The Bruins once again will be without the services of wingers David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Marcus Johansson, who remain sidelined with various injuries. Defenseman Kevan Miller (upper body) also will miss Sunday’s game.

Jaroslav Halak will start in net for Bruce Cassidy’s club.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Sunday night’s Bruins-Penguins game:

BOSTON BRUINS (42-17-9)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom–David Krejci–Lee Stempniak

Peter Cehlarik–Charlie Coyle–David Backes

Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–John Moore

Jaroslav Halak

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (36-23-9)

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Dominik Simon

Zach Aston-Reese — Evgeni Malkin — Phil Kessel

Jared McCann — Nick Bjugstad — Patric Hornqvist

Teddy Blueger — Matt Cullen — Garrett Wilson

Brian Dumoulin — Zach Trotman

Jack Johnson — Justin Schultz

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Gudbranson

Casey DeSmith

