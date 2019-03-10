Brad Marchand Discusses Bruins’ Come-From-Behind Victory Over Senators

The Boston Bruins have been finding ways to win games lately.

Boston’s historic 19-game point streak has featured multiple last-minute comeback victories, including in its last two games. Although they may not play their best every night, the Bruins have found creative ways to come out on top at the end of games.

Bruins left winger Brad Marchand talked about Boston’s ability to come out on top even when not at their best and how it will be helpful when the postseason comes around. To hear what the longtime Bruin had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.