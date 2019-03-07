Brad Marchand Hilariously Chirps ‘Mayor Of Walpole’ Chris Wagner On Twitter

Nobody is safe from Brad Marchand’s Twitter trolling.

The Boston Bruins winger has love of messing around with folks, namely teammate Torey Krug, on Twitter. And Wednesday morning he took aim at teammate Chris Wagner.

A Walpole, Mass., native, Wagner quickly has become a fan favorite for the way he plays and his true love for the area. Wagner made some waves Tuesday though for taking a little shot on Instagram at Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving for his comment about not liking all the cameras and media around him.

Wagner walked those comments back a little bit, but that didn’t stop Marchand from bringing them back to light. Following Tuesday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes, Wagner, who had a goal in the game, had plenty of media and cameras in his face.

Marchand later used that as an opportunity to chirp the “Mayor of Walpole.”

Mayor of walpole Hates the spotlight — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) March 6, 2019

Wagner got the last word though.

Yeah you do too… 🙄 https://t.co/aq8K6HfIeK — Chris Wagner (@chriswags23) March 6, 2019

Bruins Twitter “feuds” really are a site to see.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images