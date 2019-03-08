Bruce Cassidy ‘Loves’ This About His Bruins Team’s Attitude Toward Each Other

The Boston Bruins are clicking on all cylinders right now, and they’re enjoying each other’s company in the process.

Boston pulled off its most miraculous win of the season Thursday night, scoring two goals in the final minute to shock the Florida Panthers en route to a 4-3 win at TD Garden.

The dramatic win extended Boston’s winning streak to five games, and more impressively, the B’s now have at least a point in their last 18 games. The Bruins haven’t lost in regulation in nearly two months, and they’re doing it with contributions up and down the lineup. That Boston is 10-0-1 since losing David Pastrnak says a lot about how much the rest of the team has stepped up in his absence.

Add it all up, and head coach Bruce Cassidy understandably says he’s having “a lot of fun” coaching this team right now.

“And then we win, and it’s like the way we win: different guys contributing, shorthanded goal, (they) never quit,” Cassidy told reporters after Thursday night’s win. “I love that about the guys. They play for one another every night.

“It’s not always perfect, but they’re great that way, and they’re happy for each other. You don’t see that in every team, trust me. Some guys are not happy for others. They want to be the guy, and I think our guys are genuinely happy for each other’s success.”

Bruins forward Brad Marchand, who was an unsung hero while assisting on three of the Bruins’ four goals Thursday, echoed Cassidy’s sentiments.

“We’re all very happy for one another. You know, when you look at teams that are good and make good runs, everyone is happy for each other and pushes each other. You know, we’re just as happy if the defense scored or the forwards scored or the goalie scored. Doesn’t matter to us, as long as we win games.”

There’s been no shortage of that lately.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images