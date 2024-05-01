The Bruins let a golden opportunity go by the wayside Tuesday night, but they’re not letting the loss diminish their confidence.

After back-to-back decisive wins in Toronto, Boston had a chance to close out the rivals’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series in Game 5 at TD Garden. But the B’s were outmatched by the Maple Leafs, who overcame Auston Matthews’ absence and extended the best-of-seven set with a 2-1 overtime victory.

Despite the growing similarities to last season’s playoff collapse, Jeremy Swayman is confident Boston will bounce back and play like “a different team” Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The 2024 All-Star even got “goosebumps” thinking about the Bruins gearing up for what figures to be an electric Game 6.

“It’s really exciting, and we know we’re going to respond,” Swayman told reporters.

Swayman and company won’t have to search far for optimism as they make the trip north of the border. For whatever reason, the Bruins have played their best hockey of the series in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs haven’t won a game since April 8. Boston also might return to a lineup that brought the club more success earlier in the series.

The B’s and the Leafs will drop the puck for their all-important Game 6 at 8 p.m. ET.