Bruins Injuries: Latest On Jake DeBrusk, Marcus Johansson, Kevan Miller

David Krejci will have a couple new linemates Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins’ second line centerman has lost both of his wingers over the past week, with Marcus Johansson getting knocked out of action with a lung contusion after taking a massive hit against the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, left wing Jake DeBrusk also is dealing with a lower body injury.

Both players will remain on the mend as the B’s play a back-to-back this weekend, concluding with a road tilt against the Pittsburgh on Sunday.

DeBrusk is not expected to play in either game, but may travel to Pittsburgh, while Johansson will remain in Boston. Defenseman Kevan Miller and ailing top-line winger David Pastrnak also will stay back as the B’s take on the Pens.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy: Jake DeBrusk is likely out for the weekend. Whether or not he travels with team for upcoming trip is TBD. David Pastrnak, Marcus Johansson, and Kevan Miller will not travel. Tuukka Rask starts tonight. Jaroslav Halak goes tomorrow. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2019

As for Saturday, the Bruins recalled Lee Stempniak from AHL Providence to fill the gap next to David Krejci, lining up opposite Joakim Nordstrom at morning skate.

#NHLBruins morning rushes: Marchand – Bergeron – Heinen

Nordstrom – Krejci – Stempniak

Cehlarik – Coyle – Backes

Kuraly – Acciari – Wagner Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Moore – Grzelcyk Rask

Halak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 9, 2019

It’s certainly not an ideal situation for the Bruins, who made great effort to bolster their secondary scoring at the trade deadline, to be without three of their top-six wings at the moment. But Bruce Cassidy and Co. will be hoping they are able to patch enough together to defeat the last-place Senators and push their point streak to 19 games.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images