Marcus Johansson Injury: Bruins Winger Leaves Game Vs. Hurricanes After Big Hit

Update, 8:04 p.m.: The Bruins have announced that Johansson is out for the rest of the game with an upper body injury.

Marcus Johansson (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 6, 2019

Original Story: BOSTON — The Boston Bruins could be without another top-six winger.

Marcus Johansson left Tuesday’s tilt against the Carolina Hurricanes just minutes after puck drop when the winger took a massive hit along the boards from Micheal Ferland while entering the offensive zone.

Johansson remained down on the ice for sometime, and appeared to be favoring his left shoulder. He was able to skate off the ice under his own power.

(You can watch the hit here.)

The winger, who the Bruins acquired at the trade deadline from the New Jersey Devils, has a history of concussions. Since joining Boston, he has found some cohesion on the right wing next to David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

If Johansson does miss some time, he would join David Pastrnak as top-six wingers on the shelf.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images