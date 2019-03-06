Red Sox’s Alex Cora Explains Criticism Toward Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez’s spring training start against the New York Mets on Tuesday looked pretty solid, unless you’re Alex Cora.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher tossed two scoreless innings and gave up three hits while collecting two strikeouts. But after the game, his manager said although Rodriguez’s stuff was “really good,” he needs to be “more efficient” with his pitch count. The left-hander said he was fine receiving the criticism, while Cora said Tuesday Rodriguez knows the skipper will be tough on him.

“I’ll say one thing about Eduardo (Monday), that’s what we want for him,” Cora said, via WEEI.com. “He knows it, he knows what I expect out of him, what we want, stuff-wise, he’s amazing. You ask the other guys about him. They want that stuff. It’s just a matter of him, and keep pushing him. You push guys in different way. He knows I’m going to be hard on him because I know the ceiling. This guy, he’s a stud.”

Rodriguez’s certainly struggled with his pitch count last season, failing to get deep into games on several occasions. And he could prove to make Boston’s rotation that already includes Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi even more lethal if he can stay healthy and control his pitch count.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images