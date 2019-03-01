Bryce Harper, New Phillies Star, Recruiting Le’Veon Bell To Eagles?

Le’Veon Bell has some options for where he’s going to sign this offseason, but new Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper believes the star running back should consider joining the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Harper apparently reached out to Bell via Instagram on Friday, one day after reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies.

First Jimmy Butler to Philly, then Bryce Harper … is @LeVeonBell next? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/05uLnQMJOM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2019

Bell did not play a single game during the 2018 NFL season after foregoing the franchise tag from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s now looking for a big payday on the open market.

Harper obviously knows a thing or two about landing a huge contract, and Bell tagged the All-Star slugger in an Instagram story Thursday. That prompted Harper’s response, which Bell then shared with the world.

