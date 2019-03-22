Red Sox’s Andrew Benintendi Crushes Home Run On First Pitch Vs. Twins

It didn’t take long for the Red Sox to get on the board in their Friday afternoon match against the Minnesota Twins.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi got the scoring started early for the Sox, crushing a homerun off the very first pitch of the game after Twins’ Kyle Gibson tossed a pitch straight down the middle of the plate. The solo shot gave the Sox an early 1-0 lead.

It was certainly a good way to kick off the game.

Leadoff 💣 courtesy of Benny! pic.twitter.com/LCuzvJGUFJ — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 22, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images