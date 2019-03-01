Chiefs Want To Change NFL Overtime Rules After AFC Title Game Loss To Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs might be the most butt-hurt team in all of football.

It’s been more than a month since the New England Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in the AFC Championship game, but the Chiefs aren’t done whining about the way it ended. In fact, they’re drafting up an overtime rule change proposal.

“Coach (Andy Reid) is working on that,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told PFT Live as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I think everybody wants a chance for guys to do what they do. I don’t really see the downside of having that. Especially when you have a player like Pat Mahomes. It would have been a lot of fun.”

He added: “I think people, if they weren’t already tuned in for a great game, would have turned on that overtime.”

The current overtime rule states that when a touchdown is scored, the game is over. This is what the Chiefs are pretty salty about.

When the Patriots won the coin toss in overtime, Tom Brady and his troops charged down the field for a touchdown to end the game — giving the Chiefs no opportunity for possession. As they say, though, defense wins championships and Kansas City’s defense had every opportunity to stop the Patriots from tying the game in regulation and then winning in overtime.

If the Chiefs are really that salty about it, maybe they should work on fixing their defense.

