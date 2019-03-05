Dortmund Vs Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Only an epic collapse will prevent Tottenham Hotspur from reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Tottenham will visit Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at Signal Iduna Park in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 series. Tottenham leads 3-0 halfway through the matchup and is the odds-on favorite to advance to the quarterfinals for just the second time in its 137-year history.

Dortmund will hope to channel the spirit of some of their recent European campaigns, during which the German club beat Benfica 4-0 in the Champions League round of 16 second leg in 2017, defeated Tottenham 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg in 2016 and nearly upset Real Madrid in the 2014 Champions League quarterfinals by winning the second 2-0 after entering the contest down by three goals.

🏟️ BVB Stadion Dortmund 😍

😮 Dortmund are unbeaten at home this season in all competitions in regular time… #UCL pic.twitter.com/hPSyqPA7Lm — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 5, 2019

But Dortmund will have no hope against Tottenham if it doesn’t stop red-hot forward Son Heung-min, who cemented himself as a Dortmund killer Feb. 13 by scoring in his team’s 3-0 first-leg win.

Son has scored in each of @SpursOfficial's last four games against Dortmund ⚽️❌4⃣#UCL pic.twitter.com/D3H3LgPtKg — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 5, 2019

Galavision will broadcast Dortmund versus Tottenham in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, March 5, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images