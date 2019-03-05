NFL Rumors: Only One Team Interested In Eagles QB Nick Foles

He may have led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl win, but quarterback Nick Foles appears to have just one bidder: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, who appear ready to move on from current quarterback Blake Bortles, appear to be the top contender — make that the only contender — for Foles, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Les Bowen reports. The team has reportedly been working on the structure of a contract for the quarterback, according to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, although “legal tampering” cannot begin until March 11.

The Eagles announced on Feb. 27 that they do not intend to use the franchise tag on Foles, giving the 30-year-old the ability to test the free agent market this offseason. The market for Foles has been surprisingly slim, though.

Because the Jags are Foles’ only suitor, it’s unlikely the quarterback will land an especially lucrative contract, McLane added.

One season removed from leading Philadelphia to the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, Foles played in five games for the Eagles in 2018 after starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a stress fracture in his back in December. He ended the season with 4-1 record and seven touchdown passes.

