Eduardo Nunez Finally Feels 100 Percent, Expects Bounce-Back Season In 2019

Any athlete is going to play better when feeling 100 percent, including Boston Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez.

Nunez gives it his all whenever he’s on the field, but some nagging injuries during the 2018 season kept Nunez from playing his best baseball.

“It’s hard when you have to compete at a high level with one leg. Really hard,” Nunez said via MassLive.com. “You’re never going to do your 100 percent. Some ground balls I didn’t even try to dive. Because if I dive, I can’t get up.”

Although he wasn’t feeling great last season, Nunez claims he’s now fully healthy and is ready to go for the upcoming season.

“Right now, I’m really excited because I can go my 100 percent,” Nunez said. “I can push myself how I know I can push it. I can do different things this year. I can steal bases. I can force a double. I can hit for more power during the season. So I’m really excited.”

Nunez suffered a sprained PCL during the 2017 season that he reaggravated in the playoffs and then dealt with ankle and knee injuries last season that limited him. Despite those injuries, he still hit .265 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs in 2018.

Now that he’s feeling like himself again, the 31-year-old is expected to have a much better 2019 season for Boston. He’s 4-for-12 with a double in spring training thus far.

