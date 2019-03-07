Genie Bouchard’s Super Bowl Date Bet Love Story Headed To Hollywood

Many are familiar with the story of how 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard went on a date with one of her followers after losing a bet on Twitter during Super Bowl LI. Now their unlikely romance is headed for the silver screen.

FOX 200 reportedly has picked up the story as the plot of a romantic comedy pitched by director Jonathan Abrams, according to Deadline. Douglas Banker of Five All In the Fifth Entertainment (which recently produced films like “The Hate U Give”) is slated to produce the film.

The story centers around Bouchard’s interaction with New England Patriots fan John Goehrke, who challenged her claim that the Atlanta Falcons would end up victorious, on Twitter.

“I knew Atlanta would win btw,” she said in a tweet during the second half of the game.

“(I)f the (P)atriots win we go on a date?” he tweeted at her in response.

Bouchard agreed.

Little did Bouchard know the Patriots would later come back from their 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons in overtime 34-28.

Ultimately, Bouchard took Goehrke to a Brooklyn Nets game several weeks later to fulfill her end of the deal. The two dated for more than a year after their initial meeting, even attending Super Bowl LII, which the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bouchard will reportedly serve as an executive producer for the film. She tweeted about the deal on Tuesday, appearing to confirm her role.

Welcome to Hollywood 🤩https://t.co/F4n6gmCXU6 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 5, 2019

The story might not be over yet, either. Bouchard and Goehrke were still talking last summer, according to KansasCity.com’s Pete Grathoff.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images