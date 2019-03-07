Mic’d-Up Mookie Betts Leads Red Sox Outfield In Hilarious Pitching Change Powwow

Boston Red Sox fans got a rarely seen glimpse of their favorite team Thursday.

The Red Sox were the subject of a day-long ESPN all-access programming that included, among other things, a handful of players mic’d up during Thursday afternoon’s game vs. the Minnesota Twins.

One of the mic’d-up players was outfielder Mookie Betts who was kind enough to have a conversation with the ESPN broadcast crew during the second inning.

When starting pitcher Brian Johnson couldn’t escape the frame, ESPN stayed with the broadcast — and with Betts — during the pitching change. Betts and his outfield mates met in center field where Betts asked Brock Holt and Jackie Bradley Jr. to show off their golf swings. Holt obliged — while enduring some good-natured ribbing from Betts — and instead of showcasing his links look, Bradley instead put his tennis serve technique on display.

The Red Sox outfield is straight comedy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/69FFMgZ0xu — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2019

Betts also did a little play-by-play, as he was a busy man for pretty much the entire frame.

.@mookiebetts doing his own play-by-play … and seamlessly going back to talking about his short game 😂 pic.twitter.com/JmjnK2wAxz — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2019

Go ahead and sign us up for more mic’d-up Mookie.