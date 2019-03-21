Gonzaga-Fairleigh Dickinson Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 1 seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the No. 16 seeded Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday night in Round of 64 NCAA Tournament action.

Gonzaga is a top seed for the third time in school history. On their sixth try, the Knights won their first NCAA Tournament game, beating Prairie View A&M 82-76 on Tuesday in First Four action to punch their ticket to play extra basketball.

Players to watch include Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura, who leads the Bulldogs with 20.1 points per game, and Fairleigh Dickinson’s Darnell Edge, who leads the Knights with 16.9 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Gonzaga-Fairleigh Dickinson:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 7:27 p.m. ET

TV Channel: truTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | truTV

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images