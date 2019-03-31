Johnny Manziel Injured In Second Game With AAF’s Memphis Express

It looks like “comeback szn” may have to be put on hold.

Johnny Manziel was knocked out of his second game with the American Alliance of Football’s Memphis Express after taking a knee to the head in the Express’ 34-31 loss to the Orlando Apollos at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Johnny Manziel now listed out for the game. pic.twitter.com/MK1TyrgKhO — The Alliance (@TheAAF) March 30, 2019

Manziel ran for 18 yards, completed two of his three passes, and threw a touchdown that was called back for offensive pass interference before sustaining the head injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

It appears Manziel sustained a concussion, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Manziel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Entry Draft. After the 2015 season came to a close, the Browns cut ties with Manziel when they found out he was being investigated for a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend.

The 26-year-old was then released from the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in February after violating the terms of his contract with the team. Not long after, he found himself signing a contract with the AAF.

Things don’t seem to be getting any easier for the former Texas A&M standout.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images