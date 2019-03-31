Liverpool Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

The March 2019 international break is over, and the final sprint is under way.

Liverpool will host Tottenham on Sunday at Anfield in a Premier League game between two of the most ambitious teams in England’s top flight. Liverpool either can retake or extend its lead atop the Premier League standings, depending on the outcome of Manchester City’s trip to Fulham on Saturday, while Tottenham hopes to strengthen its grip on third place in the division with a win over Liverpool.

The Reds’ home form, combined with recent history, suggests their fans will leave fortress Anfield with smiles on their faces. They haven’t lost a Premier League game at home in their last 36 outings and have dropped only one of their last 24 games against Tottenham at Anfield.

NBCSN will broadcast Liverpool versus Tottenham in English, and Telemundo will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, March 31, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

