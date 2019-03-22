Kansas State-UC Irvine Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 4-seeded Kansas State Wildcats will take the floor Friday against the No. 13-seeded California-Irvine Anteaters in first-round NCAA Tournament action.

These two teams last met early in the 2017-18 season, with Kansas State taking home a 71-49 victory. UC Irvine is making just it’s second NCAA Tournament appearance, while Kansas State is in the Big Dance for a third straight year. The Wildcats made it all the way to the Elite Eight during last year’s tournament before losing to Loyola Chicago.

Players to watch include Kansas State’s Barry Brown Jr., who leads the Wildcats with 14.9 points per game, and UC Irvine’s Max Hazzard, who leads the Anteaters with 12.5 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Kansas State-UC Irvine:

Start Time: Friday, March 22 at 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports Images