Lakers Medical Staff Convinced LeBron James To Sit Out Rest Of Season

If it were up to LeBron James, he would have finished out the rest of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The L.A. forward was shut down for the final six games in order to help the groin he injured Christmas Day make a full recovery so he can be ready for next year. With the Lakers officially eliminated from playoff contention, it made sense to rest their star player.

James wanted to play in the final weeks, however, but head coach Luke Walton revealed it was the medical staff who convinced him it wasn’t in his best interest.

“He wants to play,” Walton said Sunday, via ESPN. “My understanding from the medical staff, they finally said, ‘Look, it’s just not worth it anymore. Let’s make sure you have a healthy summer.’ So that’s the decision that was made, and we’ll move forward without him on the floor for the final six.”

James finished his disappointing first season on the west coast averaging 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists through 55 games.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images