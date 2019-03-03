Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat Breaks 40-Yard-Dash Modern Record

Montez Sweat certainly made a name for himself during Sunday’s NFL Combine workouts.

The Mississippi State defensive end, who’s pegged as one of the top prospects for this year’s draft, ran an impressive — and record breaking — 40-yard-dash at Lucas Oil Stadium. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Sweat clocked in at 4.41 (!), the fastest 40-yard-dash by a DL since 2003.

Take a look:

Unreal.

Sweat’s time also was faster than Odell Beckham Jr.’s (4.43), Ezekiel Elliot’s (4.47) and Antonio Brown’s (4.57).

These also are some notable names of his size who he blew out of the water.

Mississippi State's Montez Sweat just posted a 4.41 (!) official 40-time. He's also:

– 6'5 3/4"

– 260 lbs And ran a faster 40 than:

– Tarik Cohen (4.42 at 179 lbs)

– OBJ (4.43 at 198 lbs) It's the fastest 40-time since 2006 by any player at least 6'5" & 260 lbs. pic.twitter.com/zSwDlK7EzC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2019

Sweat certainly made it look easy, and now we’ll see how much he impressed NFL teams when the NFL Draft takes place April 25.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images