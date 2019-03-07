Mookie Betts Reveals Source Of His Drive, Wants To Keep Learning

Mookie Betts was an absolute force in 2018.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder established himself as one of the premiere all-around players in the game, winning the American League MVP Award after batting .346 with 32 home runs and 80 RBI’s. He also won a Gold Glove for his play in right field. Oh, and to top it off, he helped the Red Sox to a World Series title.

Betts appearing on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday credited his parents for his drive to succeed and said he still has more to learn as the 2019 season approaches.

🌴 @MLBNetworkRadio at #RedSox camp 🌴 Mookie is the real MVP. pic.twitter.com/0VUaXjmORY — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) March 6, 2019

Betts has become one of the most watchable players for his highlight-reel ability at the dish and in the outfield. But above all, it seems that Betts has remained incredibly humble and hungry, which is a big part of what makes him a fan favorite in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images