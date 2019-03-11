NFL Rumors: Nick Foles Agrees To Four-Year, $88M Deal With Jaguars

Nick Foles reportedly is getting paid big time.

Foles reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported more than half of his reported new deal will be guaranteed.

Guranteed money for Nick Foles in Jacksonville, per source: $50.125 million. https://t.co/45h5eJtHkM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

The Jaguars are expected to release quarterback Blake Bortles once Foles’ deal is official, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

It appeared as though the Jaguars were the only bidder for Foles, who briefly tested the free agent market after the Eagles announced they did not intend on using the franchise tag on the 30-year-old Feb. 27.

Foles played in five games for the Eagles last season, completing 72.3 percent of his passes, threw for 1,413 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

