NFL Rumors: This Explains Todd Gurley’s Decreased Role In Postseason

Todd Gurley was a workhouse for the Los Angeles Rams over the course of the 2018 NFL regular season, but the same can’t be said for the playoffs.

Gurley was averaging over 18 rushes and just about five catches per game before sitting out the Rams’ final two regular-season contests. While the star running back carried the ball 16 times for 115 yards with a touchdown in Los Angeles’ divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys, he posted a combined 14 carries for 45 yards in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIII.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection denied a serious injury throughout the postseason. Head coach Sean McVay effectively did so as well at the NFL Scouting Combine (video above), as he credited Gurley’s lack of touches to the way the Rams’ final two games played out. But as many suspected, Gurley reportedly was hobbled.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Hower, Gurley has arthritis in his knee.

It remains to be seen how the reported diagnosis will effect Gurley moving forward. McVay, per Yahoo! Sports, revealed at the Combine that the 24-year-old will not require surgery this offseason and that stem cell treatment currently isn’t being considered.

Los Angeles signed Gurley to a four-year, $60 million contract extension this past July with $45 million guaranteed. He’s currently the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

