Red Sox Star Mookie Betts Reveals His Goal For Upcoming Season

Mookie Betts could do no wrong in the 2018 Major League Baseball campaign.

The superstar outfielder added to his trophy case and then some last season by winning a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and the American League MVP Award. Oh yeah, he helped guide the Boston Red Sox to their fourth World Series championship in the last 15 seasons.

While Boston’s team mission for the 2019 season, of course, is to repeat as world champions, Betts has a goal of his own. The three-time All-Star revealed what he’s trying to achieve during a recent edition of “Sox Shorts,” which was shared to the team’s official Twitter account Friday.

Spent a morning with the AL MVP.

He's cool. pic.twitter.com/JV6nYAcZ7c — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 8, 2019

Consistency not only is key for Betts, but the Red Sox as well. When Boston inevitably finds itself in a slump as all teams do over the course of a 162-game season, it will turn to its star players to help right the ship. And as we saw last season, both Betts and J.D. Martinez seemingly always can be counted on.

Alex Cora offered similar sentiments earlier in the offseason regarding Betts’ goals for the 2019 campaign. While it might seem like the right fielder had no holes in his game last season, Cora believes Betts can strive to become a better second-half hitter.

