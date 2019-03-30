Noel Acciari Gets Bruins On Board With Second-Period Tally Vs. Panthers

Noel Acciari got the offense started for the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Boston’s center scored his sixth goal of the season off of assists from Torey Krug (45) and Joakim Nordstorm (5) to bring the B’s one step closer to the Florida Panthers.

Florida got off to a fast start Saturday afternoon, ringing the horn twice in the first period, and adding a third goal in the second frame. The Panthers took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

To Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind clip above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images