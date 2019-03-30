Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Noel Acciari Gets Bruins On Board With Second-Period Tally Vs. Panthers

by on Sat, Mar 30, 2019 at 2:48PM

Noel Acciari got the offense started for the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

Boston’s center scored his sixth goal of the season off of assists from Torey Krug (45) and Joakim Nordstorm (5) to bring the B’s one step closer to the Florida Panthers.

Florida got off to a fast start Saturday afternoon, ringing the horn twice in the first period, and adding a third goal in the second frame. The Panthers took a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

To Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind clip above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties