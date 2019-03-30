Multiple Tough Bounces Lead To Bruins’ First-Period Deficit Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins faced an early deficit Saturday against the Florida Panthers.

Florida jumped on the scoreboard first in the opening frame after scoring off of a deflection. The Panthers were able to put another one past Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask in the first period after the team turned the puck over while attempting to clear it from their own end.

Boston was able to get a goal back in the second period off of a Noel Acciari score.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images