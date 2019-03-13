One ESPN Analyst Thinks Browns Are Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders

All aboard the Cleveland Browns hype train.

The Browns are all the rage right now around the NFL, sending shock waves around the league after landing superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the New York Giants to go along with a bevy of offseason moves already made by the team.

Cleveland is shaping up to have one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL next season, surrounding Baker Mayfield with the likes of Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Duke Johnson.

That explosiveness has some people drawing big expectations, but none bigger than ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. The former NFL quarterback on Tuesday’s “Get Up!” says the Browns are a legitimate threat to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl next February.

.@danorlovsky7 is liking the Browns' Super Bowl chances this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/AVAo4fKYaQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 13, 2019

Okay, maybe back this one up a bit (not too far, though, Dan).

There obviously is plenty to be excited about in Cleveland, but pinning Super Bowl expectations on a Browns team that has a ton of new pieces, including a first-year head coach, might be slightly unfair right out of the gate.

There’s no doubt that the Browns, however, will be one most talked about teams heading into next season, with everyone anxious to see how this new explosive offseason pans out on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images