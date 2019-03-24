Patrice Bergeron Was All Over Panthers’ Goaltender In First Period

The longtime Boston Bruins forward almost rang the horn in the first period.

Patrice Bergeron had multiple scoring opportunities in the first period while the B’s were on the power play, but was never able to put it past the Panthers’ goaltender.

The 33-year-old has been on a scoring tear over the last six games finding the back of the net five times and also sending out three assists.

To see a breakdown of Bergeron’s flurry of scoring opportunities, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images