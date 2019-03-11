Patriots’ Isaiah Wynn Has Great Reaction To Trent Brown’s Raiders Deal

Trent Brown’s reported contract with the Oakland Raiders caught the attention of his likely New England Patriots replacement.

Brown agreed to a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders, according to multiple reports Monday, making him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history.

Isaiah Wynn, who almost certainly will replace Brown as the Patriots’ starting left tackle in 2019, had a priceless reaction on Twitter to Brown’s hefty payday.

BROKE THE F***ING BANK!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) March 11, 2019

He earned EVERY last cent. Proud af of big bro. Def paved the way ✊🏾 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) March 11, 2019

Wynn was expected to compete with Brown for New England’s starting left tackle job last summer, but the 2018 first-round draft pick tore his Achilles in his preseason debut. Brown thus won the job, had a career year protecting Tom Brady’s blind side and now is cashing in as a free agent.

It’s been a whirlwind year for Brown, whom the Patriots acquired last offseason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, and it’ll now be important for Wynn to fill the veteran’s gargantuan shoes as New England looks to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Who knows? Maybe Wynn, the 23rd overall pick last year, will prove he’s even better than Brown in time, resulting in a similar contract for the Georgia product once he reaches free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images