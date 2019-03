The Boston Bruins have been firing on all cylinders, and there are multiple areas where they’ve excelled.

After struggling to create secondary scoring most of the season, a slew of players have stepped up — particularly in David Pastrnak’s absence. But a convincing case could be made that sound defense has played the biggest role in the B’s impressive point streak, which was stretched to 15 games with their victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

NESN’s Andy Brickley explained what’s been working well defensively for the Bruins lately and why that execution is so important. To hear what he had to say, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.