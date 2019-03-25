Raiders’ Antonio Brown Savagely Trolls Bills In Latest Instagram Post

Antonio Brown really, really did not want to go to the Buffalo Bills.

The wide receiver reportedly was close to being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to Buffalo, but the trade ultimately didn’t work out after general manager Brandon Beane said the team “moved on” from Brown.

The saga finally came to an end once the 30-year-old officially was traded from Pittsburgh to the Oakland Raiders for two draft picks. Brown always has been vocal with his pleasures and displeasures — whether it was about former teammate Ben Roethlisberger or complaining about not receiving enough passes.

The bluntness continued Sunday when Brown posted a picture to his Instagram mimicking the famous Drake “hotline bling” meme, but he added a few touches himself.

Take a look:

Yeah, we think it’s safe to say he wants Bills fans to hate him.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images