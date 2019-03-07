Rajon Rondo Sat In Fan’s Courtside Seat During Lakers’ Loss To Nuggets

Rajon Rondo insists this is much ado about nothing.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard sat in a fan’s courtside seat Wednesday night at Staples Center in the dying moments of his team’s 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Seemingly frustrated by yet another loss, Rondo sat four seats away from the Lakers’ coaching staff and athletic trainer, earning the scorn of one of ESPN’s broadcasters.

Rondo was sitting … with the fans? pic.twitter.com/RWfMDH7Kul — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 7, 2019

Photos and video of Rondo sitting in a fan’s seat went viral online, and an avalanche of jokes followed. Here’s a sample.

Rajon Rondo is practically sitting with the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/dnOQwKqjXb — Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 7, 2019

US, JULY: LeBron and Rondo together? What a stupid idea this will never work

LAKERS FANS, JULY: haterzzzzzzzz ur just mad we got LeBron sit down playoff rondo gonna lead us to the WCF LAKERS FANS, MARCH: LeBron and Rondo together? What a stupid idea who thought this would work? — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) March 7, 2019

Will the courtside waitress come by to get Rondo’s order? — Nate Kreckman (@NateKreckman) March 7, 2019

Lmmfaooooooooo they told me what an underrated leader Rondo was. — Tweetgood Mac (@SnottieDrippen) March 7, 2019

The Staples Center security guard is really hitting Rondo with the “Sir, I’m gonna need to see your ticket”

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LVWqEVTEgB — The Rush (@therushyahoo) March 7, 2019

Rondo addressed his high-profile seat choice after the game.

“I’ve done it like maybe eight, 10 times this year,” he said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I don’t know why it’s a big deal now.”

The internet works in mysterious ways.

