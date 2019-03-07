Rajon Rondo Sat In Fan’s Courtside Seat During Lakers’ Loss To Nuggets

Rajon Rondo insists this is much ado about nothing.
The Los Angeles Lakers point guard sat in a fan’s courtside seat Wednesday night at Staples Center in the dying moments of his team’s 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Seemingly frustrated by yet another loss, Rondo sat four seats away from the Lakers’ coaching staff and athletic trainer, earning the scorn of one of ESPN’s broadcasters.
Photos and video of Rondo sitting in a fan’s seat went viral online, and an avalanche of jokes followed. Here’s a sample.
Rondo addressed his high-profile seat choice after the game.
“I’ve done it like maybe eight, 10 times this year,” he said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I don’t know why it’s a big deal now.”
The internet works in mysterious ways.
