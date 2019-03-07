Lakers Fan Trolls Magic Johnson’s Tweet On LeBron James’ Latest Achievement

Deep into the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James scored a layup that moved him into fourth place on the all-time NBA scoring list, surpassing Michael Jordan’s 32,292 career points. Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was one of the first to congratulate James on Twitter.

But one Lakers fan was not having it.

“Congrats LeBron on having 1200 more career turnovers than Jordan,” said @AuthorJDavis, adding that it took James 120 more games to achieve a similar feat.

Congrats, LeBron, on having 1200 more career turnovers than Jordan.

Congrats on attempting 3200 more 3pt shots than his Airness

Congrats on playing 120 more games than the GOAT. — Author Davis (@AuthorJDavis) March 7, 2019

But she didn’t stop there. Davis also pointed out James’ six more NBA Finals losses than Jordan, and “congratulated” James for playing 5,000 minutes more than the Hall of Famer.

She was quick to point out that she was no hater of the Lakers, however — or James, for that matter.

And no I don’t hate Lebron. Have a good day 😂 👍🏽✊🏾. #GoLakers — Author Davis (@AuthorJDavis) March 7, 2019

In the final tweet of her thread, the self-proclaimed Lakers fan pointed out that the league’s top four scorers of all time — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and now James — played for LA at some point in their careers.

The debate over whether Jordan or James is the greatest ever has raged on for years, with no end in sight. This might be the first time we’ve seen an unapologetic Lakers booster go to bat for Jordan this strongly, though.

