Reported Figures Of Trey Flowers’ Contract Are In, And They’re Massive

Trey Flowers entered the offseason as one of the top defensive players on the free agent market, and he got paid like it.
The star pass rusher reportedly agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, ending a run with the New England Patriots that saw Flowers go from fourth-round pick to key member of two Super Bowl-winning teams. And while it was expected that Flowers would land a huge deal on the open market, the reported figures of his contract with Detroit are eye-popping, to say the least.
Here are the details:
That’s a lot of dough.
The Patriots seemingly knew Flowers was going to leave, as evidenced by them reportedly trading for pass rusher Michael Bennett. New England also has been grooming potential replacements over the last couple of seasons.
