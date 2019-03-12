NFL

Reported Figures Of Trey Flowers’ Contract Are In, And They’re Massive

by on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 2:47PM

Trey Flowers entered the offseason as one of the top defensive players on the free agent market, and he got paid like it.

The star pass rusher reportedly agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, ending a run with the New England Patriots that saw Flowers go from fourth-round pick to key member of two Super Bowl-winning teams. And while it was expected that Flowers would land a huge deal on the open market, the reported figures of his contract with Detroit are eye-popping, to say the least.

Here are the details:

That’s a lot of dough.

The Patriots seemingly knew Flowers was going to leave, as evidenced by them reportedly trading for pass rusher Michael Bennett. New England also has been grooming potential replacements over the last couple of seasons.

Click for how Patriots already have started to replace Trey Flowers >>

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties