Reported Figures Of Trey Flowers’ Contract Are In, And They’re Massive

Trey Flowers entered the offseason as one of the top defensive players on the free agent market, and he got paid like it.

The star pass rusher reportedly agreed to a contract with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, ending a run with the New England Patriots that saw Flowers go from fourth-round pick to key member of two Super Bowl-winning teams. And while it was expected that Flowers would land a huge deal on the open market, the reported figures of his contract with Detroit are eye-popping, to say the least.

Here are the details:

The #Lions are giving Trey Flowers a five-year, $90 million contract that includes $56M in guarantees, source said. $40M fully guaranteed at signing. #Patriots weren't going there. Big deal for Detroit's new big edge presence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019

New Lions DE Trey Flowers is set to sign a five-year, $90 million deal, and it is a whopper from a cashflow standpoint. • $28.875 million in 2018.

• $40 million over first 2 years.

• $54.374 million over first 3 years. First two years are fully guaranteed. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2019

That’s a lot of dough.

The Patriots seemingly knew Flowers was going to leave, as evidenced by them reportedly trading for pass rusher Michael Bennett. New England also has been grooming potential replacements over the last couple of seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images