Selection Sunday Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Online

Get ready to fill out those brackets, college basketball fans.

With conference tournaments now done with, the NCAA Tournament selection committee is set to reveal the field of 68 for the 2019 tournament. The field will be revealed by region, unlike last year, when teams were revealed in alphabetical order.

As is the case every year, the bracket surely will lead to much controversy and debate.

Here’s how to watch Selection Sunday online:

When: Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV l CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images