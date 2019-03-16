Steve Pearce Discusses Approach To Spring Training After World Series Victory

Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce opened up Friday about life after the 2018 World Series.

Pearce, who was named MVP of the Fall Classic, said hitting two home runs for his hometown team was fun to experience, especially with friends and family there to support him. But with last season behind them, Pearce said, “We have to put it away and try to repeat again this year.”

