Temple-Belmont Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The Temple Owls and Belmont Bulldogs will duke it out Tuesday night at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, in a battle for the No. 11 seed in the East Region.

Both Temple and Belmont enter Tuesday’s First Four matchup after suffering losses in their respective conference tournaments. The Owls fell to the Wichita State Shockers in the AAC Conference quarterfinals, whereas Belmont suffered a loss at the hands of Murray State in the OVC Finals.

The winner will face off against No. 6-seeded Maryland on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Here’s how to watch Temple-Belmont:

Start Time: Tuesday, March 19, at 9:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TruTV

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TruTV

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images