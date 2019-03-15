Tom Brady Has Dangerous Conclusion While Studying Lindsey Vonn Film Before Ski Trip

New England Patriots fans might want to hold their collective breath for the next few days — at least until the Brady family ski vacation is over.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who gave fans a scare with his skiing wipeout a few years ago — is back at it with his offseason exploits. In preparation for an upcoming trip to Montana, Brady decided to do one of the things he loves doing the most: film study. Only this time, he’s not studying football and is instead comparing his skiing form to that of legendary downhill skier Lindsey Vonn.

Brady released an Instagram video Friday in which he compared his ski fail to Vonn’s successes. His conclusion was a simple, yet startling one: “Way bigger hill, way more speed.”

That sent Patriots fans into a panic quicker than you could say “Golden Tate signed with the Giants.”

–“Nah man you gotta chill it big man.”

–“Cut it out, Tom”

–“DON’T”

–“TOM BE SAFE! TEXT ME WHEN YOU GET THERE SO I KNOW YOU’VE MADE IT. DONT STAY OUT TOO LATE. TAKE THE MOUNTAIN SLOW! TEXT ME WHEN YOU’RE LEAVING! ❤️ U”

Ya know, the usual.

Anyhoo, daring vacation activities are nothing new for the six-time Super Bowl champion. Who could forget the cliff diving in 2015? Or the mountain biking in Montana last offseason? Add in the skiing shenanigans, and you’ve got six states’ worth of ulcers waiting to happen.

Obviously, though, Brady’s “more speed” pledge is tongue in cheek. Right, Tom?

