Wait, Did Tom Brady Really Injure His Left Shoulder In His Ski Jump Fall?

New England Patriots fans better be hoping quarterback Tom Brady has learned a thing or two about trolling through social media from Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.

Brady responded to a comment from David Beckham on the Instagram video of Brady wiping out while ski jumping saying he injured his left shoulder in the tumble.

Beckham asked, “Ah man you good ? You ok ? Don’t be scaring us like this .. 🏈”

To which Brady replied, “Hahaha yeah all good just my left shoulder which isn’t very important to me anyway hahaha.”

David Beckham speaking for all #Patriots backers after Brady ski jump vid pic.twitter.com/EbURQriZpo — Tim Whelan Jr. (@thattimwhelan) February 23, 2017

Brady did recently say he wanted to go back to his pranking ways, but many believed he would be pulling practical jokes on teammates, not on his fans.

Or maybe Brady really did injure his shoulder in the fall. If so, he does have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent.

Patriots fans freaked out when they saw the video. Brady takes incredible care of his body, so it’s unlikely he’d be on the slopes if he believed he could seriously injure himself. The guy wears special pajamas and doesn’t eat strawberries to make himself a better quarterback. It’s probably best to trust he knows what he’s doing.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images