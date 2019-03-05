Twitter Erupts After LeBron James Destroys Media Equipment Before Game

LeBron James had a run-in with a light last week before the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.
It appears that the 15-time All-Star attempted to bounce a basketball into a ball rack over two television reporters while they were filming. King James’ shot was off and shattered one of the reporter’s lights causing an uproar on Twitter.
It’s definitely not the greatest look for James, but hopefully he made it up to the reporters afterward. To see the video, click here.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
