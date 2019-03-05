Twitter Erupts After LeBron James Destroys Media Equipment Before Game

LeBron James had a run-in with a light last week before the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It appears that the 15-time All-Star attempted to bounce a basketball into a ball rack over two television reporters while they were filming. King James’ shot was off and shattered one of the reporter’s lights causing an uproar on Twitter.

If he was aiming for the ball rack, that would explain why the @Lakers are having the season that they’re having! 😀🏀 — Scott Donahue (@ScoJoSox) March 4, 2019

also If you ask me the “best basketball player of all time” shouldn’t be coming up that short on bounce passes — Tweet Man Jenkins MD (@TheJuice42069) March 4, 2019

It’s definitely not the greatest look for James, but hopefully he made it up to the reporters afterward. To see the video, click here.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images