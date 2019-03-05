Watch Rob Gronkowski Dominate Spike Ball During Star-Studded Vacation

Rob Gronkowski is on a well-earned vacation and looks like he’s having a blast.

Gronk currently is on a star-studded vacation with his model girlfriend Camille Kostek, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker and his wife, singer Jessie James Decker in Cabo San Lucas. The four-time All-Pro may be considering retirement, but it is not stopping him from tearing it up in Spike Ball.

The New England Patriots tight end paired up with the former Denver Broncos wide receiver Decker, and created a duo that couldn’t be stopped.

It seems like Gronk is successful at just about anything.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images