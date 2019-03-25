What Will Rob Gronkowski Do Post-Retirement? ‘He Won’t Disappear’

As expected, Rob Gronkowski doesn’t plan on fading from the public eye now that his NFL career is over.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up” that after devoting some time to doing “nothing,” the now-former New England Patriots tight end intends to remain in the spotlight as he begins the next chapter of his life.

“A lot of fun,” Rosenhaus said. “A lot of rest. Good times. Relaxation. Partying. Being himself. Being Gronk. Eventually we could see him doing TV, acting, a whole number of things. Appearances. Endorsements. He’s one of the biggest personalities. He won’t disappear. He’s going to have fun for a while, but he’ll be back in the limelight in the near future, I believe.”

As for a potential midseason return to the field for the Patriots, as Rosenhaus hinted at during an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King? The agent said on ESPN his client is “unlikely” to play again, but…

Gronkowski played nine NFL seasons, all with the Patriots, and should be a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame even if he never plays another down. He turns 30 in May.

