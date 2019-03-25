Jets Celebrate Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement As ‘Good News’ For Patriots Rivals

Not everyone in the NFL will miss Rob Gronkowski.

New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson praised the former New England Patriots tight end Sunday at the NFL owners meetings after he retired from the NFL, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello. Gronkowski scored nine of his 79 career touchdowns against the Jets, and while Johnson celebrates Gronk’s greatness, he’s also happy the Jets won’t face one of their chief tormentors again.

“Look it, it’s obviously good news for the Jets because he’s an amazing player,” Johnson said, per Costello. “To take a step back, I’m going to miss him as a player because he’s absolutely magnificent. If you ever play the game like I do of if I could steal that player off that team, he’s one of the top players I’ve always wished was a Jet. Just an extraordinary man and extraordinary player.”

However, Johnson probably should beware of partying too soon. Gronkoswki flirted with the idea of retirement for some time before finally deciding to do so, and many, including his agent and former Patriots star Willie McGinest said they wouldn’t be shocked if Gronk returns to the Patriots during the 2019 season.

