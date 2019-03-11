Why Colin Cowherd Believes Trent Brown Deal Is ‘Very Dangerous’ For Raiders

Trent Brown’s reported contract with the Oakland Raiders has Colin Cowherd scratching his head.

Brown agreed to a four-year, $66 million deal with Oakland, according to multiple reports Monday, making him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history. Cowherd believes this is a “very dangerous” move by the Raiders, as Brown was a relative unknown until putting together an excellent season with the New England Patriots in 2018.

"This is very dangerous by the Raiders… Everybody that leaves the Patriots offensive line goes from being great back to being average."@ColinCowherd on OT Trent Brown reportedly signing with the Raiders pic.twitter.com/1KFPxfYJmK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 11, 2019

The Patriots acquired Brown last offseason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. He won New England’s starting left tackle job after 2018 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn tore his Achilles in his preseason debut and never looked back, protecting Tom Brady’s blind side for the entire season as the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title.

Can Brown, a seventh-round pick in 2015, sustain the same level of performance moving forward? At 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Brown certainly has the size. But how much of his improvement last season can be attributed to Dante Scarnecchia’s tutelage as New England’s offensive line coach and adhering to the Patriot Way?

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images