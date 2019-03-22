Wisconsin-Oregon Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

The No. 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the No. 12 seed Oregon Ducks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

This will be the Badgers’ first appearance in the tournament since 2017, when they made it to the Sweet Sixteen and lost to Florida State 84-83 in overtime. It will also be the Ducks’ first appearance since 2017. In that year, they made it to the Final Four and lost to North Carolina 77-76.

Players to watch include Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ, who leads the team with 17.5 points per game, and Oregon’s Bol Bol, who leads the team with 21 points per game.

Here’s how to watch Wisconsin-Oregon:

Start Time: Friday, March 22, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images