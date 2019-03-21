Yale-LSU Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Yale is making just its second NCAA Tournament appearance since 1962.
The 14th-seeded Bulldogs enter Thursday’s contest winners of their last three games, including a 97-85 victory over Harvard in the Ivy League Conference final Sunday.
No. 3 LSU finished the regular season with the best record in the SEC, but could face problems without their head coach. Will Wade reportedly was caught on a wiretap recently discussing a pay-for-play scheme regarding freshman Javonte Smart.
Here’s how to watch Yale-LSU:
Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 12:40 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TruTV
Live Stream: March Madness Live | TruTV
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
