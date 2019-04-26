2019 NFL Draft Day 2 Live Stream: Watch Second, Third Rounds Online

There was plenty of action in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and quite a few compelling names remain on the board.

The first round of the draft, which took place Thursday night in Nashville, saw the Arizona Cardinals take Kyler Murray with the top pick, and the New York Giants pull off a stunner by taking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at sixth overall.

Now, the second and third rounds will happen Friday, before the final four rounds begin Saturday.

Here’s how to watch the Day 2 online.

When: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC, NFL Network, ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | NFL Network | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images