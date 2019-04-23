Magic Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

The Toronto Raptors have advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs in each of the last three seasons, and they’ll look to extend that streak Tuesday night.

The Raptors will host the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round series. After Orlando stunned Toronto with a series-opening win at Scotiabank Arena, the Raptors responded with three straight wins. Kawhi Leonard and Co. will look to finish the job Tuesday to avoid the best-of-seven set heading back to the Sunshine State.

Here’s how to watch Raptors-Magic Game 5 online:

When: Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBATV

Live Stream: NBA.com

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images